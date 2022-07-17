POTSDAM — A town board subcommittee studying a program aimed at reducing energy bills, Community Choice Aggregation, recommends that Potsdam set up the program to provide 100% renewable energy.
The discussion took place Tuesday night during the board’s July meeting.
Community Choice Aggregation allows villages and towns to get lower electricity rates by leveraging the combined buying power of residents and small businesses. The lower rates get locked in for a set period of time from one year to 36 months, even if market volatility drives up electricity prices, and every resident and business is automatically enrolled with the ability to opt out at any time. National Grid continues to deliver the power via its physical grid, maintains the power lines and addresses any outages.
“Our idea was that it would only be really worth it if it was to get to 100% renewable (energy),” Councilor Toni A. Kennedy said. She and Councilor Alissa T. Hardiman researched several CCA programs from other communities in New York.
“We also wanted some sort of consumer protection in place for the CCA … a fixed rate for the duration of the contract,” Ms. Kennedy said. “This would kind of protect people in the town from increases in rate, depending on what’s happening.”
Potsdam is still far from enacting a CCA program. The board needs to choose a program administrator, another step taken Tuesday night. The board agreed to send a request for proposals to administer a CCA program to attorney Kevin Murphy for review before sending it out.
“How are we going to guarantee to the taxpayer they’re not going to pay more than they’re currently paying?” town attorney Frank Cappello asked.
Ms. Kennedy said that’s their goal, and they’re required to publicly divulge information including rates under the town’s CCA, whether higher, lower or the same.
“You have to divulge and do community education, several different times in the first 60 days,” she said.
Councilor Lynn A. Hall said if they’re able to guarantee 100% renewable energy, some Potsdam residents may choose the CCA program to provide their power because it’s renewable, even if the rate is higher.
