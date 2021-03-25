POTSDAM — The village is considering applying for a small business assistance grant to help entrepreneurs start-up in the village.
If there is enough interest, the village can apply to the state Office of Community Renewal for a micro-enterprise grant through the Community Development Block Grant Program.
“We thought this would dovetail well with our Downtown Revitalization Program,” said Frederick J. Hanss, the village’s planning and development director.
A micro-enterprise is a business with five or fewer employees, including the owner.
A start-up business has to be in operation for less than six months and applicants for grants must have 10% owner equity in cash for expenses. Successful applicants will have to take a small business training program.
Mr. Hanss said the grant could be an incentive to fill some of the downtown storefronts that have been left vacant due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The village was awarded a micro-enterprise grant in 2011 that was focused on artists and developing studios and galleries, Mr. Hanss said.
Grant money can be used to buy equipment, inventory and working capital, but cannot be used for construction or renovation.
There is a requirement that a portion of jobs created go to people with low or moderate income, which include the business owner.
The village is proposing to apply June 5. Interested entrepreneurs should fill out a pre-application survey and submit it to the village Planning and Development Office before April 16. The survey can be downloaded from the village website www.vi.potsdam.ny.us or by contacting Mr. Hanss at fhanss@vi.potsdam.ny.us or 315-265-1670.
The number of surveys received will determine the size of the grant that is sought, Mr. Hanss said.
“If we had 10 applicants we would apply for $300,000,” Mr. Hanss said.
