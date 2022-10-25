POTSDAM — The village is seeking volunteers to serve on the planning board and zoning board of appeals.
The planning board reviews applications for site plan review, special-use permits, undertakes study projects and assists in drafting land-use regulations at the request of the Potsdam Village Board of Trustees. The planning board is also the village’s tree commission, advising on community forest policies.
There are two planning board vacancies for alternate members who vote if a board member is absent or if there is a need for a quorum. The mayor appoints planning board members to five-year terms. The board meets as needed, though the schedule calls for one meeting per month from October to March and two per month April to September.
The zoning board of appeals is a quasi-judicial board that reviews and acts on applications for dimensional or use relief from the village zoning code. The board provides opinions on zoning questions referred by applicants or village staff.
There is a vacancy for one voting member, and also for alternate members who would vote if a member is absent or needed to make a quorum. The mayor appoints board members to five-year terms. The zoning board of appeals meets as needed, though a schedule calls for one monthly meeting October to March and two monthly meetings April to September.
The boards work closely with the code enforcement officer and village planner.
To qualify for membership on either board, one must be a U.S. citizen and a year-round Potsdam village resident.
For more information, contact Village Planning Director Frederick J. Hanss, fhanss@vi.potsdam.ny.us or 315-265-1670.
