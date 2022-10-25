Potsdam approves law on web meetings

Potsdam Civic Center, 2 Park St. Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The village is seeking volunteers to serve on the planning board and zoning board of appeals.

The planning board reviews applications for site plan review, special-use permits, undertakes study projects and assists in drafting land-use regulations at the request of the Potsdam Village Board of Trustees. The planning board is also the village’s tree commission, advising on community forest policies.

