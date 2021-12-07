POTSDAM — The village is taking nominations for a citizens’ advisory committee that will function somewhat like the earlier police reform committee. The deadline is Dec. 15.
Village Trustee Alexandra M. Jacobs-Wilke said people can nominate others or self nominate.
She said the body will be tasked with going over issues related to police, public safety, diversity, equity and inclusion.
“We’d like to see a variety of viewpoints. We are seeking village residents,” Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said. “All viewpoints are welcome.”
She said the Village Board of Trustees is looking for village residents specifically, and hopes that some of them will be experts in any particular field that could aid the group’s mission. Some of the police reform committee members included educators, government officials, business owners, community members and health care officials.
Anyone interested in making a nomination, or self nominating, may contact Village Administrator Gregory Thompson at gthompson@vi.potsdam.ny.us or Trustee Jacobs-Wilke at alexandramjacobs@gmail.com.
