POTSDAM — The Potsdam Town Board moved Tuesday to set a hearing date for the proposed water and sewer districts along the northern Route 56 corridor.
The hearing on the proposed districts, which have been in the works for roughly six years, will be open to public input on Sept. 1 in-person and via Zoom.
Following the hearing, the board will then be able to move to send a final proposal to land-owners within the proposed district to approve, though that timeline is potentially murky. Such elections on special districts are currently on hold under Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders in response to COVID-19.
“At this point, we’re all under the firm belief that the Governor’s suspension of special district elections continues to exist until September 15th,” Attorney Roger B. Linden, who is providing counsel on the project, told the board Tuesday. “We don’t know what changes there might be. So, we don’t know exactly how that is going to pan out.”
The clock is ticking for the Town to act on the two districts since grants and loans for the project from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will expire in about four years. Kevin P. Feuka from engineering and planning firm C2AE in Canton said Tuesday construction on the project could take about 2.5 years, plus an additional 2-4 months Mr. Linden expects for legal work.
As Mr. Feuka described at the board’s July meeting, the project has taken “twists and turns” especially with regards to funding. Earlier this year, the U.S. Economic Development Agency reduced the expected size of the grant it could contribute to the project from $3 million to $1.1 million. While Mr. Feuka said last month that the EDA may reverse that decision, as of right now the town has to assume it will only receive the $1.1 million.
Board member Judy R. Rich, D-Potsdam, was the only vote against setting the hearing, arguing at multiple times that the board was rushing the project.
“I for one, am more than willing to vote if we get the extra $2 million (from the EDA). If we don’t get the extra $2 million, I will work like the Dickens to defeat it,” Ms. Rich told the board. “And I don’t understand why we can’t wait. Just because we’ve been working on it for a long time doesn’t mean we have to rush it. I don’t see why we have to rush it.”
Town Supervisor, Ann M. Carvill, D-Potsdam, responded, disagreeing with Ms. Rich, saying she didn’t believe the board was rushing the project and that voters ultimately had the final say.
“I think the thing that we have to keep in mind Judy is that we’re not hoisting anything on the public,” Ms. Carvill said. “We’re telling them that at this point in history in our time and in this pandemic and after six years of work, here is what we have to offer you to have a water and sewer district. They’re deciding.”
The proposed water and sewer districts would encompass all properties along Route 56 north of the Village of Potsdam to Sissionville Road.
