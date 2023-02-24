POTSDAM — The Town Council is holding four public information sessions on its Community Choice Aggregation program.
Community Choice Aggregation allows villages and towns to get lower electricity rates by leveraging the combined buying power of residents and small businesses.
The lower rates get locked in for a set period of time from one year to 36 months, even if market volatility drives up electricity prices.
Every resident and business is automatically enrolled, with the ability to opt out at any time.
National Grid continues to deliver the power via its physical grid, maintains the power lines and is responsible for addressing any outages.
The town of Potsdam is preparing a bid to consider an electricity supply contract through Town of Potsdam Community Power. Town of Potsdam Community Power is a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) electricity supply program.
In December, the town board, in a split 3-2 vote, appointed Joule Community Power to administer the program. Representatives will be available during the session to answer questions from the public.
The meetings will be held over Zoom. They can be joined online or by phone.
The first session will be 3 p.m. Sunday. The Zoom link is https://bit.ly/pots2-26 and the meeting ID is 815 5336 0936.
On Tuesday, the info session will be held in person at the Town Hall, 18 Elm St. To join by Zoom, go to https://bit.ly/pots2-28 and type in meeting ID 871 4726 8637.
The fourth session will be Monday, March 6. To join the Zoom session, go to https://bit.ly/pots3-6 and put in meeting ID 816 5643 6510.
To join any of the meetings by phone, call 1-929-205-6099 and punch in the respective meeting’s Zoom ID number, listed above.
