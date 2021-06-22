POTSDAM — The village’s sewage treatment plant continues to rely on generators for power ever since an electrical anomaly took the entire plant offline last month.
The cause of the failure remains undiscovered. Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson said that as of right now, “we have no definitive answers.”
“There’s nothing we can do right now until the insurance company gives us the green light to start repairs on the electrical mezzanine,” he said.
Matthew J. Cooper, associate engineer from Barton & Loguidice, Syracuse, said “a gremlin popped up in the electrical plant,” implying that the cause of the collapse is mysterious.
“There is not the forensic ability to determine what went wrong,” Mr. Cooper said.
“The power company doesn’t report irregularities down to the degree of what tripped the plant up,” he added.
Mr. Cooper said “we could chase our tails” trying to figure out what went wrong, but “there are other things we can do to get the plant working again.”
Stephen Warr, village trustee, expressed frustration with the lack of progress in deducing what happened when he said, “We had a catastrophic failure, and we don’t know why.”
“As a taxpayer we’re frustrated it isn’t working,” he said.
“At some point we have to know why or fix it,” he added.
Mr. Cooper was at the meeting to talk about wrapping up payment for the $16 million refurbishment of the plant, $100,000 of which was to go to the electrical contractor Watson Electric.
Abigail D. Lee, village trustee, questioned the payment when it was something electric that caused the plant to fail.
Mr. Cooper said the village has been using the equipment Watson has installed for more than 18 months.
Ms. Lee and Maggie M. McKenna, village trustee, voted against making the payment. The rest of the board voted in favor.
