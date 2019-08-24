POTSDAM — Despite snags and delays, the $17 million wastewater treatment plant project is reaching its conclusion.
Scheduled for “substantial completion” at the end of August, the project should be completed in totality by October, thanks to a two-month contract extension by the state Environmental Facilities Corporation, from which the village has gotten its loan for the project, Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson said.
As of Thursday, 85 percent of the funding, both loans and grants, has been spent and after the end of the month, only smaller projects will remain, Mr. Thompson said
“We’re going to be really close,” Mr. Thompson said of the renovations to the 49-year-old plant. “When it’s done we should essentially have a brand new plant that I hope should be good for another 20 to 30 years, like the last one was.”
During the renovations to the 49-year-old plant, Mr. Thompson said he was most impressed with the village workers there, who managed to keep the plant operation throughout.
“You know I can’t say enough good about my own crew down there,” Mr. Thompson said. “There were parts of the plant that were shut down that we were really nervous about and they managed to keep the plant not only in operation, but within state guidelines, throughout the entire project.
The project faced delays due to two issues: hitting bedrock and unshipped valves.
During an April 15 village board meeting, Matthew J. Cooper, senior managing engineer of Barton and Loguidice, told the board the project would have typically been 72 percent complete, but that the delay would cost the village no fees or penalties.
The greatest delay was a recall on valves, which kept them from being shipped. By contract, the village has to use AIS, which are American-made valves.
The village was unable to receive a waiver to use non-American valves. Mr. Cooper told the board during the April meeting the valves had been requested in May 2018 and still haven’t arrived.
Now they have all but six valves, but had to find replacements for the recalled ones.
“This all took place approximately 18 months ago,” Mr. Thompson said. “In the interim we had to make a spot decision; do we stall the project and chance losing our funding, or do we use a different maker of valve and get the same valve and keep the project going?”
He said they couldn’t shut the plant down or stall the project.
“So we ended up going with a different brand of valve,” he said. “The other valves have started to trickle in; however, EFC, our funding source, who had originally told us they would fund the replacement when the AIS valves came in, because it was not our fault, they won’t fund it.”
The village had about $1 million in contingency funding, which Mr. Thompson said left enough to cover that replacement of the valves and get the required AIS valves.
“We didn’t have to spend a lot of contingency money on the project,” Mr. Thompson said. “We got this money, it is very low interest rate, money that you’re not going to see again for a long time, so we’ve taken the contingency money and looked at a number of possibilities for expenditure.”
Mr. Thompson said the village was considering spending that money on some smaller projects that they originally passed on, projects that had been done in the “not-too-recent past,” but had a change in plans looking at the issue with the recalled valves.
“So my hope is, at this point in time, that we can use contingency money to get our AIS valves in place and take out the replacement valves,” Mr. Thompson said. “We should be done on time, bottom line, even with the delay in the valves and we should come in within budget.”
During its Aug. 19 meeting, the village board authorized the payment of a total of $29,597.04 to Barton & Loguidice for their work on the project and $444,653.39 to Blue Heron Construction LLC for the Water Pollution Control Facility and Pump Station Improvement project.
The village treasurer was also approved to pay Watson Electric Inc. $98,808.55 for its work on the project.
