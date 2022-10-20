POTSDAM — Village trustees on Monday night passed a new law enabling local officials to deal with solar power farms that are beyond their useful life and are no longer generating power.
It says after a year of not generating power for export, the solar array would be considered abandoned. The array’s owners can apply to the Village Planning Board for six-month extension to keep generating power.
The law requires, when the solar facility’s lease expires or when it’s considered abandoned, that all of the above ground equipment be removed, along with anything at least four feet underground. The goal of that requirement is to “get the site conditions back as close to original as possible,” Village Planning Director Frederick J. Hanss said at the board’s Oct. 3 meeting. A public hearing on the proposed law that evening had drawn no comments.
Potsdam’s law requires solar developers to write and file a decommissioning plan before their site is approved which they will have to follow when the facility is past its useful life.
It also requires a financial surety review by the developer every two years on the village’s dime. It looks at the site’s value and equipment, with a bond or cash put up by the developer and held by the village. This is in case the site goes offline and can be used to help pay for cleanup costs if the developer simply walks away from an unused facility.
Mr. Hanss has previously suggested the board consider a moratorium on large storage batteries sometimes used in commercial solar farms until they come up with a way to govern them. That’s due to environmental risks they can pose.
Village Trustee Abby D. Lee during the Oct. 3 meeting brought up the idea of “Brownfields to Brightfields,” which would locate large solar farms on brownfield sites instead of land that can be used for agriculture. Mr. Hanss said the current village zoning law specifies where the arrays can be sited, and none of them include brownfield lands.
