Potsdam trustees pass new solar law

POTSDAM — Village trustees on Monday night passed a new law enabling local officials to deal with solar power farms that are beyond their useful life and are no longer generating power.

It says after a year of not generating power for export, the solar array would be considered abandoned. The array’s owners can apply to the Village Planning Board for six-month extension to keep generating power.

