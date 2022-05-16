POTSDAM — On May 1, nearly 50 members of the Sri Lankan community in Potsdam gathered in front of the Post Office, calling for regime change in Sri Lanka.
It was one of many protests that day. Sri Lankans across the United States protested injustices perpetrated by the ruling family upon its people.
“The protest in Potsdam was related to the ones going on across all 50 states, and the main purpose was to help the Sri Lankan people who are asking the government to step down because of corruption and other issues happening in the country,” said Sampath L. Weerasinghe, a Sri Lankan native living in Potsdam who helped organize the protest.
As a result of unrest in the island nation at the southeastern tip of India, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday amid state-sanctioned violence that left seven dead and hundreds injured, according to reports from Al-Jazeera.
“That is something we expected to happen,” Mr. Weerasinghe said. “There were a lot of people beaten for peacefully protesting, and only after that he stepped down.”
Mr. Weerasinghe compared the protest in support of Sri Lankan people to those supporting Ukraine.
“The people are protesting for their own freedom, and I think it’s a good example set to the whole world, because the place you live in belongs to the people who live there, not anybody else or any other country,” he said. “So I stand for the people in Ukraine because they are standing for their country, and that’s a good lesson for any country.”
Despite the prime minister’s resignation, he said there’s still a lot more to be done.
He said the Rajapaksa family rules the whole country, and controls more than 70% of the nation’s wealth.
“The president, also a member of the Rajapaksa family, makes decisions on his own, and as a result the people suffer,” he said. “They just want to maintain power and control. That’s why people are standing up, and that’s why we try to support them through protest.”
The protest in Potsdam underscored the thriving local Sri Lankan community.
“There are more than 40 Sri Lankans here, and most of them are graduate students or professors and their family members,” Mr. Weerasinghe explained. “It’s a very united community because we are a small, well-connected town.”
He said he’s lived in Michigan and Washington D.C., which are also home to Sri Lankan communities, but were not as united as the one in Potsdam.
Another gathering of local Sri Lankans is planned for Saturday, to celebrate the Sri Lankan New Year, Mr. Weerasinghe said.
He said there will be traditional Sri Lankan games and refreshments. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Clarkson University’s Walker Arena.
He said the community is also discussing future protests.
In the meantime, he hopes American politicians will speak out and authorize action on behalf of Sri Lanka’s people.
“We need to take international-level action against these people who are corrupt,” Mr. Weerasinghe said. “They have a lot of money that belongs to the Sri Lankan people.”
