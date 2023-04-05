Potsdam flooding revisited

Potsdam’s subterranean crosstown canal surfaces west of Maynard Street before passing under the CSX railroad tracks and Smalley Lane and reaching the Raquette River. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — While village officials continue to seek a fix for severe backyard flooding in a neighborhood in the central part of the village, the acting superintendent of the Department of Public Works now suspects the water may not be coming from the underground crosstown canal.

Gregory Thompson, who is also village administrator, said the village is working with engineer Nick J. Sheehan. He said he and Mr. Sheehan, along with other contractors, walked the flooded yards and took measurements last week. The yards are in the neighborhood of Waverly, Pleasant and Broad streets. Residents have spoken up at village board meetings and said the water this time of year can get so deep, it’s possible to paddle a canoe through their backyards.

