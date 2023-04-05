POTSDAM — While village officials continue to seek a fix for severe backyard flooding in a neighborhood in the central part of the village, the acting superintendent of the Department of Public Works now suspects the water may not be coming from the underground crosstown canal.
Gregory Thompson, who is also village administrator, said the village is working with engineer Nick J. Sheehan. He said he and Mr. Sheehan, along with other contractors, walked the flooded yards and took measurements last week. The yards are in the neighborhood of Waverly, Pleasant and Broad streets. Residents have spoken up at village board meetings and said the water this time of year can get so deep, it’s possible to paddle a canoe through their backyards.
“Nick’s first impression … is that he does think it is runoff being trapped in a backyard. As time goes on the water will soak into the ground and eventually disappear,” Mr. Thompson said during Monday night’s village board meeting. “As we discussed, the canal runs 24/7, 365. If the water was coming from the canal, at no time would the water disappear, in fact it would continually increase during times of heavy flow.”
He said the measurements included using a laser instrument to measure the grade change between the yards and the bottom of the canal.
“We ran a laser transit only to find out that the grade change between the backyards and the bottom of the canal is approximately 3.5 feet, which basically takes away the option to try to run a drain line from the backyard out to the canal,” Mr. Thompson said.
“This is not the final report. This is our first report after having looked at it a long time,” he said. “We’re going to keep working on it. We’re going to keep looking at the upramp of the canal on the Waverly Street end and make sure that it’s nothing up in there.”
The subterranean crosstown canal has also been attributed to flash flooding in parts of the village during heavy rainstorms. It’s a 150-year-old network of canals and pipes designed to drain what at the time was a less populated village built around agriculture. And now due to climate change causing snow to contain more water, snowmelt turns into a volume the system wasn’t designed to handle.
The canal has two inlets. One is at the southern end of Potsdam High School on Leroy Street. The other is north of the high school where Stevie’s Trail meets the parking lot. It surfaces west of Maynard Street and passes under the CSX railroad tracks and Smalley Lane before reaching the Raquette River.
In December 2021, Clarkson University professors Erik C. Backus and Allen M. Gontz talked to a Times reporter and went into detail about the canal’s condition and history.
They described the canal as a “spider web” beneath the surface of the village.
It was originally constructed in the 1850s and 1860s, and modified in the 1890s, when Potsdam was “basically a swamp that turned into more of an industrialized sandstone mine.”
“To enable the village to be where it is, they established a canal system” that drains into the river, Mr. Backus said at the time.
The system is now “in various states of repair,” he said.
“Some places it’s been fully repaired, other places it caves in relatively regularly,” he said. “It’s not fully well mapped.”
The system is a hodgepodge of sandstone, wooden trough, concrete and various pipes.
Changes to the landscape over the last 150 or so years have inadvertently created conditions that led to flooding in the village. Mr. Backus cited as an example the pavement at the high school, which stops rainwater from percolating into the ground, creating runoff that can flood the nearby canal system. In addition to water levels in the canal causing problems, the Raquette River water levels also influence when the system floods.
“Each time the elevation of the water pool on the receiving end of the canal changes its elevation … that has the possibility to backwater into the canal,” Mr. Gontz said. “There’s an interplay between the river level itself and the canal that is not well understood either.”
“We might have to do things like working with Brookfield when there’s a major water event to lower the canal where it empties to allow all the water to drain out of the town of Potsdam,” he added.
He also says climate change is a big factor influencing where and when the canal floods.
“Based on all the data that’s available … maybe we won’t see long periods of snow, but when it does snow, it has more moisture content in it,” Mr. Backus said. “This is an area that’s going to get wetter instead of drier.”
