POTSDAM — Do you have questions about the Summer Festival? The Potsdam Chamber of Commerce has got you covered.
The Chamber released a graphic on its Facebook page with answers to the most pressing questions about Summerfest.
“We are at the tail-end of a pandemic, coming back from a year off, have a larger committee, and a community eager for celebration. What does that mean for the Potsdam Summer Festival,” asks the info-graphic.
First, as for whether the festival will be safe, the chamber assures it “will make a very safe return.”
This includes designating sanitizing stations and allowing vendors to require masks at booths. The chamber states that it is closely adhering to all NYS COVID-19 guidelines.
Some traditions are also departing out of an abundance of caution. “Sadly,” reads the graphic, “we will be saying goodbye to the Summer Festival tabloid.”
The Elks Lodge has also opted not to host the inflatable bounce houses. Touch-a-Truck will also be out of the picture.
The Chamber of Commerce assures that many fan favorites will be returning.
Live music will fill Market Street all three days and is still on the agenda.
The Tour de Potsdam 5K will also be happening Thursday evening, along with the Ice Cream Social.
On Friday, the Elks Lodge will host a chicken barbecue, and there will be fireworks that night. The Car Show is also scheduled for Saturday.
On Saturday, there will be laser tag behind the Clarkson Inn.
All three days, Market Street and Ives Park will host vendors and crafters. The deadline for vendor/crafter signup has already passed.
For the first time ever, the chamber is partnering with the Seaway Valley Prevention Council to bring an outdoor children’s movie to Ives Park before the fireworks on Friday. For a second time, there will also be a beer, wine, and cider tent.
For more information, visit www.potsdamchamber.com. Information can also be found on the Summer Festival Facebook page.
Summer Festival is scheduled to take place July 8 to 10.
