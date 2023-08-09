Potsdam supports CARE Act

A dozen members and supporters of CFCtoo hold a demonstration prior to the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators on July 3 meeting to urge support of the Child Abuse Reporting Expansion Act. Abigail Nye, the group's co-founder who spoke to Potsdam town board members on Tuesday night, is in the front row, third from left. Third from right in front is Potsdam Town Councilor Allyssa T. Hardiman. Provided photo.

POTSDAM — Town councilors on Tuesday night unanimously passed a resolution urging Albany lawmakers to support the Child Abuse Reporting Expansion Act, dubbed the CARE Act. If passed and signed by the governor, it would add clergy to the state’s list of mandated reporters of known or suspected child abuse.

Abigail Nye, a co-founder of a local group called CFCtoo, spoke with town councilors via Zoom prior to their vote and urged them to pass the resolution. CFCtoo is a group of abuse survivors that are former members of the Christian Fellowship Center.

