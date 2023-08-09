Potsdam supports CARE Act

POTSDAM — Town councilors on Tuesday night unanimously passed a resolution urging Albany lawmakers to support the Child Abuse Reporting Expansion Act, dubbed the CARE Act. If passed and signed by the governor, it would add clergy to the state’s list of mandated reporters of known or suspected child abuse.
Abigail Nye, a co-founder of a local group called CFCtoo, spoke with town councilors via Zoom prior to their vote and urged them to pass the resolution. CFCtoo is a group of abuse survivors that are former members of the Christian Fellowship Center.
The CFC is an evangelical religious organization with several hundred members, and churches in communities including Madrid, Potsdam, Canton, Richville and Moira. Church members also own a number of businesses in the north country.
CFCtoo is a reference to the -MeToo and -ChurchToo movements where sexual assault survivors have taken to the internet, sharing their stories of abuse and sometimes naming their abusers.
Ms. Nye formed the group in May after a CFC member, Sean M. Ferguson, was arrested and charged with felony first-degree sexual abuse. Last year, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said the allegations against Ferguson go back to 2015. Ferguson in 2023 pleaded guilty to sexually molesting his two daughters, ages 2 and 4 at the time of the abuse. He was sentenced to six years of probation and is required to register as a level one sex offender. Level one sex offenders, considered a low risk of committing further sex crimes, do not appear in searches of the state sex offender registry. They also lose the sex offender designation after 20 years.
Rick Sinclair, CFC senior pastor, knew about the sexual abuse claims against Ferguson since at least 2017. Mr. Sinclair discussed the case with congregation members during a 2022 church meeting that was audio taped and transcribed. The attempted cover up led to an exodus of CFC members from the insular religious community.
On Tuesday night, Nye said local town and county boards passing a bill telling the state that the CARE Act is “something you consider to be important” can help bolster efforts to get the bill out of committee and put to an Assembly vote. It also needs to be passed by the state Senate.
“This is something that people, myself, other people from CFCtoo, have talked about with legislators in Albany. One of the things they pointed out to us is, getting local support is incredibly helpful for them as they talk to legislators not aware of the bill, not necessarily support it, or others who could be persuaded,” she said.
She is also urging “other boards and councils sending a resolution or letter of support to Albany saying your body supports the CARE Act.”
“I agree with you,” Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill said.
The town board’s resolution says, “the Board of the Town of Potsdam would like to ensure the safety of all residents in the Town by ensuring the community surrounding and supporting potential victims understand the law and responsibilities associated with individuals who hold titles included in the legislation.”
Certified copies of the resolution will be sent to Governor Kathy C. Hochul, Senator C. Mark Walczyk, R-Watertown; Senator Dan G. Stec, R-Queensbury, Assemblyman Ken D. Blankenbush, R-Black River; and Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown.
