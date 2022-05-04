POTSDAM — A Potsdam High School teaching assistant and faculty adviser for the Positivity Club pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment in Potsdam Town Court on Wednesday.
On April 15, Potsdam Village Police arrested Daniel J. Davis, 70, of Hannawa Falls, for misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child younger than 17, two counts of second-degree harassment with intent to harass, annoy, or alarm another person and second-degree harassment with physical contact, both violations.
During the arraignment, Mr. Davis was represented by attorney Peter J. Pullano, of Rochester, who issued a general denial on behalf of Mr. Davis regarding the violations in the uniform court report.
The hearing regarding the violations was adjourned until May 10.
The hearing for the misdemeanor charge was adjourned until July 6.
Presiding Judge David A. Haggard issued an order of protection for the victim.
According to the court report, over the course of the 2021-22 school year, Mr. Davis was alleged to have made “unwelcome comments of a sexual nature to, and initiated unwanted physical contact with, a student less than 17 years of age.”
This included rubbing the student’s back and shoulders without her permission, and calling her “hot” and “beautiful” on repeated occasions.
