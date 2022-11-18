Potsdam Teamsters get pension bailout

Dreamstime/TNS

POTSDAM — Potsdam Teamsters Local Union 687 is among unions getting a pension-fix payout from the American Rescue Plan Act, Sen. Charles E. Schumer’s office announced Friday.

After the 2008 financial crash, many union workers in multiemployer pension plans were in danger of collapse due to out-of-control speculation on Wall Street. Multiemployer plans are created through agreements between employers and a union, with plans typically involving multiple employers in a single industry or related industries. Families and workers faced the prospect of losing out on retirement savings — “through no fault of their own,” the senator’s office said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.