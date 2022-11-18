POTSDAM — Potsdam Teamsters Local Union 687 is among unions getting a pension-fix payout from the American Rescue Plan Act, Sen. Charles E. Schumer’s office announced Friday.
After the 2008 financial crash, many union workers in multiemployer pension plans were in danger of collapse due to out-of-control speculation on Wall Street. Multiemployer plans are created through agreements between employers and a union, with plans typically involving multiple employers in a single industry or related industries. Families and workers faced the prospect of losing out on retirement savings — “through no fault of their own,” the senator’s office said.
Sen. Schumer supported including the Butch Lewis Act in the American Rescue Plan, securing pension solvency. Before the American Rescue Plan, more than 200 multiemployer plans were on pace to become insolvent in the near term, risking benefits for millions of workers and their families, Sen. Schumer’s office said.
The law created the Special Financial Assistance program administered by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. (PBGC) to protect benefits for millions of workers, reverse harsh pension cuts, and put existing plans on a path to solvency through 2051. Over 33,000 New York Teamsters, including those in Potsdam, will have more than $960 million dollars in combined benefits restored. The bailout includes benefit restoration for beneficiaries whose payments have already been cut, meaning some members will be eligible for back pay from the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp., the senator’s office said.
“Teamsters and their families who rely on these plans could have lost the benefits they earned over a lifetime of work, through no fault of their own — putting their financial security, retirements, and families futures at risk. I stood shoulder to shoulder with our union workers and promised them if I became majority leader, I would not stop fighting till they got the relief they needed and to keep their hard-earned pensions and benefits, and today I can finally say a promise made is a promise kept to the tune of over $960 million for over 33,000 Teamsters across New York State,” Sen. Schumer said in a prepared statement. “One of the pillars of the middle-class is being able to retire with dignity, and being able to support you and your family, and thousands of New York Teamsters who for too long lived in fear, can now breathe a sigh of relief.”
In a statement from the senator’s office, John Bulgaro, president of Teamsters Joint Council 18 and president of Teamsters Local 294, said “This is life changing for Teamster brothers and sisters across New York. After 2008, there were gut wrenching stories of workers who put money in every week to their pension only to see it disappear overnight. They said nothing could be done, but Senator Schumer said he’d fight for us, he stood by us every step of the way, and he delivered and got a better deal for Teamsters. Now active Teamsters working towards a pension will be made whole and our retirees can lead a good life with the pensions and benefits they earned and deserved.”
