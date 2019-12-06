State police on Nov. 26 charged an 18-year-old Potsdam male with first-degree sexual abuse.
Troopers said the teen had sexual contact with a 7-year-old victim.
The teen was arraigned in St. Lawrence County Court and is being held without bail at St. Lawrence County Jail where he awaits sentencing.
State police on Nov. 27 charged April L. Price, 37, of 313 Lake St., Hammond, with second-degree harassment.
Troopers said on April 30, in the village of Hammond, Ms. Price followed the victim in a vehicle around the village of Hammond.
Ms. Price was arraigned at Morristown Court and released on her own recognizance.
State police on Nov. 29 charged Randy S. Guyette, 30, of 450 Pink School House Road, Canton, with third-degree burglary.
Troopers report on Nov. 16, Mr. Guyette entered a garage on Route 345, Madrid, and removed property. He was arraigned in Town of Madrid Court, where he was released on probation supervision.
State police on Nov. 27 charged Michelle C. Deon, 22, of 5 State St., Canton, with sexual misconduct.
Troopers said on Nov. 27, Deon performed sexual acts with a dog in the Potsdam area. Deon is to appear in Stockholm Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.