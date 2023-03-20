POTSDAM — The village of Potsdam unveiled a tentative 2023-24 budget at the board’s Monday night meeting that calls for $7,506,413 in spending, up 2.7% from $7,329,719 in the 2022-23 budget.
Police department spending will go up by 3.7%. The tentative 2023-24 budget calls for $1,724,287 for total police spending, up from $1,662,370 for 2022-23. Much of that is on salaries, totaling $1,304,365 in the tentative budget, up 4.1% for the approved $1,253,189 ratified total for the current budget. Most other line items for the tentative police budget will remain the same as last year, except for “special services,” with a proposed spending total of $52,264, up 35.7% from $38,526 in the current budget.
Anticipated 2023-24 fire department spending is $386,177, up 3.1% from $374,680 for the current year. Due to the recent hike in gas prices, the department is requesting 75% more in fuel funds — $7,000 for the upcoming budget, up from $4,000 for 2022-23.
Board member salaries will remain the same as the current budget — $5,500 for each of the four trustees and $9,500 for the mayor.
The tentative budget calls for a 29% increase in spending for Potsdam Airport Damon Field — $311,053 in the tentative budget, up from $241,072 for the current fiscal year. A chunk of that is also due to rising prices of gas. The tentative budget would spend $150,000 on aviation fuel, up 130.8% from $65,000 in the current budget.
The general fund calls for $1,403,800 in fringe benefit spending, which includes retirement payments and insurance payments. That’s up less than 1% for 2022-23.
General fund revenues are anticipated to go up 2.1%, to $7,506,413 for the tentative budget from $7,349,219 in 2022-23. That includes a 12.3% decrease in property tax revenues. The tentative budget plans to levy $4,074,783 in property taxes for 2023-24, compared to $4,646,105 in the current fiscal year’s budget.
The village’s tentative budget includes a slight increase in water fund spending — $1,612,431, up less than 1% from 2022-23. The plan calls for covering water spending almost entirely with revenue from water bills and service charges.
The village is planning to spend $1,665,533 on the sewer fund, up $1,032 from the current budget, almost entirely covered by sewer rates.
The hydroelectric fund would cost $568,446 under the tentative budget, up 38.7% from $409,938 for 2022-23. Serial bond interest and payments are projected to go up 62.6%, from $263,844 in 2022-23 to $428,889 in the tentative 2023-24 budget. They’re planning to pay for that with the sale of power ($105,000 for 2023-24, $215,000 for 2022-23) and general fund transfers ($463,446 for 2023-24, $200,114 for 2022-23).
The recreation budget for 2023-24 would go up less than 1% — $524,057 from $520,640. They plan to cover the entire budget with revenues, which include hikes in ice fees at Pine Street Arena for junior, high school and men’s hockey fees, and also for the Potsdam Figure Skating Club.
The tentative budget calls for a 4.4% drop in trash fund spending, to $224,300 from $234,625 currently. That will be entirely covered by revenues, mostly from trash fees and orange bag sales.
