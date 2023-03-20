Potsdam’s budget draft calls for slight increases

Downtown Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The village of Potsdam unveiled a tentative 2023-24 budget at the board’s Monday night meeting that calls for $7,506,413 in spending, up 2.7% from $7,329,719 in the 2022-23 budget.

Police department spending will go up by 3.7%. The tentative 2023-24 budget calls for $1,724,287 for total police spending, up from $1,662,370 for 2022-23. Much of that is on salaries, totaling $1,304,365 in the tentative budget, up 4.1% for the approved $1,253,189 ratified total for the current budget. Most other line items for the tentative police budget will remain the same as last year, except for “special services,” with a proposed spending total of $52,264, up 35.7% from $38,526 in the current budget.

