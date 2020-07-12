Potsdam Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler told the Watertown Daily Times the Village Board of Trustees will likely discuss an ongoing code enforcement dispute with Fredric “Hank” Robar over his “toilet gardens” at its meeting on July 20.
The village served Mr. Robar several notices to remove the toilets under the local junk storage law, leading to a hearing last month.
Mr. Robar, who first set out the toilets after a zoning dispute with the village in 2004, defended his “gardens” as art installations and expressions of his First Amendment rights.
Mr. Tischler said the board would likely discuss the matter with the Village Attorney in executive session on July 20, and would hopefully have a resolution on the agenda at the same meeting.
(2) comments
Seriously, you people realize you can't do anything. He has a court decision saying they are legal and you just won't accept that. I hope he sue's you into oblivion.
If you make him remove his lawn ornaments . Make every one remove theirs off of their lawns , everything from the obnoxious little gnomes to the wishing wells etc.etc. After all art is in the eyes of the beholder . ,Besides hanks gardens are a tourist draw also . with people coming to see the Potty town toilet gardens.. .Let him Be...!
