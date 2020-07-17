POTSDAM — The village Board of Trustees will hear public comment on a proposed code change Monday that would allow residents to keep chickens.
The public hearing on the proposed law will take place at 4:15 p.m. in the civic center board room prior. Currently, residents in the village are not allowed to keep chickens. The change would allow for certain residents to apply for a permit to build a coop and chicken run with approval of a plan by the Village Code Enforcement Officer and surrounding neighbor properties.
The Board of Trustees plans to vote on the law at their meeting immediately following the hearing which is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
The agenda for the board meeting also includes approval of a nearly $140,000 disbursement of funds for change orders associated with the east dam renovation project.
Last week, Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler told the Times that the board also plans to discuss matters of ongoing litigation with relation to Frederick “Hank” Robar’s toilet gardens during executive session of the meeting Monday. Mr. Tischler previously indicated the board may likely take additional action on the matter at the meeting, though no particular items were listed on the agenda.
