POTSDAM — The village Board of Trustees will meet at its regularly scheduled meeting Monday to sign off on several resolutions and appointments.
The board will vote to fill vacancies on the Planning and Zoning Appeals boards. David Trithart and Ted Prahl are up for reappointment to the Planning Board. Sara Lynch and Louann Lange are being voted on to fill vacancies on the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals, respectively.
The board will also vote on a resolution to authorize planning for a project to construct a 3,600 square-foot storage hanger at Potsdam Airport/Damon Field. The hangar plan will be subject to FAA requirements and approval by the Planning Board.
Also on the agenda is approval of a contract with National Grid Power for a $15,000 project to replace existing streetlights with LED bulbs. According to the agenda, the village expects to save over $10,000 per year after replacing the lights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.