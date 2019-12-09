POTSDAM — After several delays, the Town Board members are going to get a matrix of what the town’s comprehensive plan looks like during this evening’s monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at town hall.
For nearly two years, Town Councilwoman Rosemarie Rivezzi has been working on a preliminary draft of a town comprehensive plan, originally with hopes of having it completed this past fall.
But a public hearing and a previous presentation was waylaid because there were improvements that Ms. Rivezzi said she wanted to make.
“We’re not going to rush it because we want to do it right,” she said Monday. “This is the first presentation to the full board about the plan.”
While this will not be one of the two public hearings the town will have to have seeking approval of the plan, it will allow the public the opportunity to know what the plan looks like and what some of those goals are, so they can be better informed on the input they may want to provide for the plan.
“I think that’s how we are going to leave it,” Ms. Rivezzi said. “I’m gonna put it in the board’s hands, not that they have gotten the real overview from me of the whole process of what’s there. Then they have time to think and ask questions. ... And obviously there is still time for the public to do the same thing.”
Ms. Rivezzi said the current draft plan, which can be found on the town’s website, is not drastically different from what she is presenting to the board tonight and that updates will be made following the presentation.
There will be copies of the implementation matrix available to the public during the meeting that will highlight all the goals for the plan.
The current draft of the plan has been guided by initiatives and resources, such as Climate Smart Communities, Complete Streets and Development Authority of the North Country, based on their potential to aid in the development of the goals presented by way of recommendations as well as potential funding sources.
Current goals listed in the draft include:
Promote and protect agricultural activity in prime soil areas;
— Preserve natural resources and open spaces;
— Promote Potsdam as a place that is welcoming to business;
— Encourage and attract agricultural producers; and
— Market the town of Potsdam as a home base for tourists to the region.
“That’s where I think the questions will come out,” she said. “You know, ‘Is that feasible? Is that not feasible?’ The implementation matrix will have all of the goals laid out, what the thoughts are of who could make this happen, what’s the time frame, what are the resources we have to make this happen? It’s a listing of all the goals without all of the background information.
She said although she will no longer be on the board as of Jan. 1, she will follow the process through for the board. To review the document, visit http://potsdamny.us and send any comments, questions, or suggestions to Rose Rivezzi at rrivezzi@gmail.com.
