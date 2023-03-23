POTSDAM — The village will use a vacuum pump system to try and clean out clogs that may be responsible for spring floods in a low-lying neighborhood.
Residents in the area of Pleasant, Broad and Waverly streets have recently spoken out during board meetings about severe flooding they say gets deep enough to paddle a canoe across adjoining yards.
Village officials have said the subterranean crosstown canal is likely causing the flooding. It’s a 150-year-old network of canals and pipes designed to drain what at the time was a less-populated village. And now due to climate change causing snow to contain more water, snowmelt turns into a volume the system wasn’t designed to handle.
During Monday night’s board of trustees meeting, Village Administrator Gregory Thompson said they have “two trucks loaded with pumps as well as strainers” to try and fix the issue.
The village would use “a rotovac system where we would open up areas of the canal and get inside,” which Mr. Thompson said will break up and suck out the clogs.
The canal has two inlets. One is at the southern end of Potsdam High School on Leroy Street. The other is north of the high school where Stevie’s Trail meets the parking lot. It surfaces west of Maynard Street and passes under the CSX railroad tracks and Smalley Lane before reaching the Raquette River.
Mr. Thompson said they’re going to start the cleanup at the discharge and work upstream, where “you’ll find the volume and velocity of the water is much greater” and then turns to a trickle at the entrance.
He said that indicates the likely cause of the flooding is “something back upstream” toward the Pleasant, Broad and Waverly neighborhood.
In December 2021, Clarkson University professors Erik C. Backus and Allen M. Gontz talked to a Times reporter and went into detail about the canal’s condition and history.
They described the canal as a “spider web” beneath the surface of the village.
It was originally constructed in the 1850s and 1860s, and modified in the 1890s, when Potsdam was “basically a swamp that turned into more of an industrialized sandstone mine.”
“To enable the village to be where it is, they established a canal system” that drains into the river, Mr. Backus said at the time.
The system is now “in various states of repair,” he said.
“Some places it’s been fully repaired, other places it caves in relatively regularly,” he said. “It’s not fully well mapped.”
The system is a hodgepodge of sandstone, wooden trough, concrete and various pipes.
Changes to the landscape over the last 150 or so years have inadvertently created conditions that led to flooding in the village. Mr. Backus cited as an example the pavement at the high school, which stops rainwater from percolating into the ground, creating runoff that can flood the nearby canal system. In addition to water levels in the canal causing problems, the Raquette River water levels also influence when the system floods.
“Each time the elevation of the water pool on the receiving end of the canal changes its elevation … that has the possibility to backwater into the canal,” Mr. Gontz said. “There’s an interplay between the river level itself and the canal that is not well understood either.”
“We might have to do things like working with Brookfield when there’s a major water event to lower the canal where it empties to allow all the water to drain out of the town of Potsdam,” he added.
He also says climate change is a big factor influencing where and when the canal floods.
“Based on all the data that’s available … maybe we won’t see long periods of snow, but when it does snow, it has more moisture content in it,” Mr. Backus said. “This is an area that’s going to get wetter instead of drier.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.