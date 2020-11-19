POTSDAM — The federal lawsuit between the village and Frederick “Hank” Robar over the latter’s toilet gardens is now entering a lengthy discovery period.
With both sides giving dim prospects of a settlement in the matter, the case will now last well into 2021 as sides collect evidence to support their respective arguments over whether the village board violated Mr. Robar’s First and Fourteenth Amendment rights by ordering him to remove the toilets from his seven properties in the village.
According to a case management plan, a document filed with the court and agreed to by both sides outlining appropriate dates for the lawsuit to move through the legal system, the parties need to complete depositions and document reviews prior to July 30, 2021. After that point, both sides can file motions with the court until Sept. 30, 2021.
In the case management plan, the village’s attorneys indicated they would file a motion requesting summary judgement in the case. If both sides agree to the facts in the case, the judge would then issue a ruling without the matter going to trial. If that doesn’t happen, the case is set to be heard in U.S. District Court Northern District of New York, Albany, on Jan. 3, 2022.
There does remain a possibility the case could be settled at any point, though both sides indicated in the case management plan the likelihood of that was a four on a scale out of 10.
“Hank remains open to any reasonable settlement that would respect his constitutional rights, allow him to keep his art as is, and save both sides from spending more money on protracted litigation,” Jon Crain, one of Mr. Robar’s attorneys, said in a statement. “To date, it does not appear likely that this will occur. Accordingly, Hank is committed to seeing this lawsuit through trial and beyond — however long it takes to protect his constitutional rights.”
The village’s attorney, April Laws, did not respond to request for comment.
