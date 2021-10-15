POTSDAM — The town and village of Potsdam have achieved bronze-level status in the state’s Climate Smart Communities program.
In order to be certified, a community must establish a climate change task force that includes residents and municipal representatives, which then addresses a list of possible climate-smart actions that can be taken.
Planning and Development Director Frederick J. Hanss said that in order to reach bronze status, a community needs 120 “points” racked up through various climate-positive actions.
“Back in 2017, the village set up a Climate Smart Communities Task Force which has worked on a number of activities designed to reduce the village’s carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions,” Mr. Hanss said.
He said the village conducted a survey making note of greenhouse gas emissions for village operations, such as from the civic center, the Department of Public Works, and the Pine Street Arena.
Mr. Hanss said the study came up with areas where the village could conserve electricity, so last year, LED street lighting was installed to do just that, which also helped generate points to reach bronze status.
Although Mr. Hanss said the status is largely honorific, it does allow the village and town to apply for certain grants to help with future climate-positive projects.
“We were really pleased to get selected as a bronze-level community,” he said. “It’s a public recognition of the fact that the community has worked hard to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and our carbon footprint.”
Mr. Hanss made clear that Potsdam is not finished doing whatever it can to curb climate change.
“We continue to move along and push the ball forward,” he said.
Right now, he said, he’s working on an application through the Climate Smart Communities program to get zero-emission vehicle charging stations. He’s also working with Clarkson University on a compost program to deal with food waste generated at the universities and local grocery stores, and to hopefully donate some of that waste for local farmers to use as compost.
Mr. Hanss recognized the efforts of volunteers who worked on Potsdam’s Climate Smart Communities Task Force.
“It’s staffed by volunteers from the community, and we appreciate all the time they put in and the work they do,” he said. “It’s remarkable.”
For more information about Potsdam’s task force, visit the municipal website, potsdamny.us.
