POTSDAM — The Village of Norwood will now own all of Riverside Cemetery.
Following a public comment period during the Town Board’s first Zoom Technologies meeting Tuesday night, during which no one from the public spoke, the Town Board passed a resolution approving the annexation of 1.2 acres of land at Riverside Cemetery on Lakeshore Drive to the village of Norwood.
The Riverside Cemetery Association of Norwood Inc. filed an annexation petition with Town Clerk Cindy J. Goliber on Feb. 19, requesting the town annex 1.2 acres of land, identified by Tax Map -52.033-3-43, from the town of Potsdam into the village of Norwood.
In conjunction with the submitted annexation petition, the cemetery association also submitted Part I of the New York State Environmental Assessment Form.
This annexation will allow all cemetery property to be within the Village of Norwood boundaries, making the cemetery association the sole owner of all of the real property and the annexation is in the overall public interest, the Town Board ruled.
According to the Village of Norwood’s website, the cemetery was started about 1877, including having burials moved from the early village cemetery (Raquetteville Cemetery) on the corner of Park and Spruce streets.
“There are probably slightly less than 3000 burials (2007) in this cemetery, including Benjamin Baldwin and James Symonds, two of the three founders of the village,” the website states. “Wait Reynolds, Hall, Phelps, Ashley, Bixby, and Holbrook are also early prominent members of the village, buried there.”
Town Clerk Cindy J. Goliber previously told the Times the annexation is just a technicality to put all the land at the cemetery in the village of Norwood.
“Years ago they used to have to file death certificates for that portion with the town and death certificates for the village part,” Mrs. Goliber said prior to the annexation. “Back in the late ‘90s they tried to do the annexation but they never filed the proper paperwork.”
As a result, the boundaries were never changed by the county.
“So they have been filing the death certificates with the village of Norwood for the past 20 years or so, but it is still, the map isn’t correct and the map can’t be correct until we do a proper annexation and that’s what we are doing,” Mrs. Goliber said.
The relevant portion of the official map of the Town of Potsdam will be amended at no expense to the Town and will be filed in the Office of the Clerk of the Village of Norwood and the Office of the Clerk of St. Lawrence County.
