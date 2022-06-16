POTSDAM — Two town councilors, Alissa T. Hardiman and Toni Kennedy, will work as a committee to come up with priorities and ideas for the town’s Community Choice Aggregation Program.
Community Choice Aggregation allows villages and towns to get lower electricity rates by leveraging the combined buying power of residents and small businesses. The lower rates get locked in for a set period of time from one year to 36 months even if market volatility drives up electricity prices, and every resident and business is automatically enrolled with the ability to opt out at any time. National Grid continues to deliver the power via its physical grid, maintains the power lines and addresses any outages. Go to http://wdt.me/cXZ9g3 to read more about CCA programs in the north country.
The Town Council passed a local law during its May meeting that started the process of forming a local CCA.
Ms. Kennedy and Ms. Hardiman’s work will include going over four other Community Choice Aggregation RFP’s from municipalities elsewhere in the state and coming up with what will possibly be included in a request for proposals to administer the program. They’ll bring that back to the full board. A town attorney will then write up the finalized RFP. After that’s done, energy companies will then submit their proposals to administer the Potsdam CCA program, and the board will vote to pick one.
“We would work in concert with the selected company and clarify what’s possible, what can we do,” Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvil said.
Town Councilor Marty G. Miller said he is concerned that should the town establish its CCA, all residents are automatically opted in and would have to opt out individually.
“I’m all for CCA. It’s great. I’ll be damned telling everyone they’re going to be in and opt out. It should be out and then in,” he said. “I’m all for the future and what this can do … [but] there needs to be more transparency.”
He said he has questions about the program that haven’t been answered.
“When there’s a complaint, when something goes bad, who’s door do they knock on?” Mr. Miller said, adding, does the program “take the town out of decision making?”
He also wanted to know if it’s possible to draw on electricity from the Massena Electric Department’s grid. It charges residents within its limited service area rates lower than National Grid.
“I think I’m being fair by wanting to know the answers,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.