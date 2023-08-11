Potsdam pursuing Route 11 safety study

Above is a portion of U.S. Route 11 in Potsdam that is being eyed for pedestrian safety upgrades. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The Town Council voted to seek $320,000 in grant funding to pay for a technical study of pedestrian safety improvements along the portion of U.S. Route 11 outside the village limit. The Village Board of Trustees passed their own resolution seeking the same amount to study improvements within the village earlier in August.

In June, a Clarkson University group led by civil engineering professor Erik C. Backus studied traffic and pedestrian issues on Route 11 between the college and Walmart. They suggested three options to enhance safety along the busy roadway.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.