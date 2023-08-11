POTSDAM — The Town Council voted to seek $320,000 in grant funding to pay for a technical study of pedestrian safety improvements along the portion of U.S. Route 11 outside the village limit. The Village Board of Trustees passed their own resolution seeking the same amount to study improvements within the village earlier in August.
In June, a Clarkson University group led by civil engineering professor Erik C. Backus studied traffic and pedestrian issues on Route 11 between the college and Walmart. They suggested three options to enhance safety along the busy roadway.
The resolution the board ratified on Tuesday evening allows the supervisor to carry out the $320,000 grant request from the U.S. Department of Transportation Rural and Tribal Assistance Pilot Program, with no local share.
If successful, the grant-funded study will include a preliminary engineering report, preparation of draft environmental reviews, construction requirement analysis, cost estimate, a cost/benefit analysis and suggestions for public outreach.
“The grant will allow work Erik and his students have done so far into a real, shovel ready plan,” Town Councilor Allyssa T. Hardiman said, adding that the study doesn’t bind them to do any actual construction.
Town officials talked about some of their concerns prior to the affirmative vote to seek the grant money.
Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill was concerned that the actual work to get the grant plus any potential reporting requirements to the USDOT could add further strain to the town hall staff.
“We have a thin staff in every office … they feel like they go, go, go all day,” she said. “Grants can create long term follow up obligations that are probably going to land in my office.”
The Clarkson study suggests three options for Route 11 pedestrian improvements.
The first, labeled “most robust” on a slideshow Backus used at the June meeting, would involve significant changes to the stretch. It calls for bike lanes connecting Clarkson to the Walmart intersection on the north side of Route 11 and a shared-use path for walkers and bicyclists on the south side of the highway. A barrier would be placed on the south side to separate pedestrians and motor vehicles, along with multiple new crosswalks at Clarkson’s two entrances and the Walmart intersection.
The group is also suggesting more lighting on the south side of Route 11 as a pedestrian safety enhancement, and bus shelters at Willow Tree and the Mobil station to improve public transportation accessibility. A major change the group suggests is to turn the Maple, Pine, Sandstone and Clarkson Avenue intersection into a roundabout, and moving the Morley-Potsdam Road intersection to the Walmart intersection, closing off the current intersection as a dead end.
The suggestions in the slideshow labeled “moderate improvements” call for a separated bike path/sidewalk from Clarkson to the Walmart intersection on the south side of Route 11, “incorporating existing pavement and allowing for both walkers and bikers to utilize the path going in both directions.” It also suggests additional lighting and a physical barrier separating vehicles and pedestrians.
The suggestions labeled “least robust” call for more lighting and crosswalks at the two Clarkson entrances and the Walmart intersection. Pedestrians would continue walking on the shoulder as they do now without a physical barrier separating them from vehicle traffic.
Highway Superintendent John A. Keleher said under the “most robust” options, the barrier and walkway along the south side of Route 11 would likely be required to be kept clear year-round, including during snow season. Backus said since the state DOT maintains the highway, keeping the new infrastructure clear would be the town’s responsibility.
“Whatever comes over the barrier, you’d have to take care of,” Backus, who attended Tuesday night’s meeting, told town councilors. He added that the Clarkson study was written “under the assumption of at least 30 times you’d have to remove snow there, and that’s in a given year.”
“Now when snow piles up there and we can’t get to it, it’s a problem,” Keleher said.
The highway chief noted that if the town chooses the “most robust option,” it would be all the Highway Department would be able to accomplish in a summer. That would mean no paving for that year.
“If we did the project by ourself, there’d be no other project done by the town of Potsdam that summer,” he said. Realistically, “it would mean either us do nothing, or contract [the safety improvements] out.
Town Councilor Marty G. Miller noted that even if the town were to take most robust option, they could prioritize and delay or decline individual items on the project list, such as changing the Morley-Potsdam Road intersection.
“I think the Morley-Potsdam road realignment is probably the furthest to be done,” Backus said.
“If that’s going to happen it’s going to be way out … if it ever happens,” Miller said.
