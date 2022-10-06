POTSDAM — The Potsdam Town Board has cut its first draft of the 2023 budget and will vote to make it an official second draft on Tuesday evening.
Town officials anticipate the board will schedule a final public hearing on the budget for Thursday, Nov. 10, and the regular November meeting would take place afterward. Town Clerk Cindy L. Goliber said “it is likely the budget will be adopted that evening.”
The preliminary budget for next year now calls for $1,610,723 in general fund spending, up from $1,495,339 in the 2022 budget. The 2023 preliminary general fund tax levy is $900,453. That’s up from $886,833 this year. The general fund tax rate is $1.54 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from $1.45 on the current town spending plan.
The current draft of the 2023 budget calls for raises for the four town councilors, from $19,460 in 2022 to $21,000 in 2023, and two town justices, from $28,500 this year to $30,500 next year. The town supervisor’s salary would remain at $40,250. The preliminary budget also calls for more spending on hospital insurance and Postwood Park in Hannawa Falls.
The town-outside budget in the latest 2023 spending blueprint is $200,458, up from $196,072 for 2022. It calls for no tax dollars to be spent, but will be funded with sales taxes and fees from the cable franchise and building inspections.
The town has fire contracts with four local fire departments — Potsdam, Hannawa Falls, West Potsdam and Norwood. The town spent $335,019 on those for 2022. The 2023 current plan calls for $350,202. Those stipends are entirely funded through the tax levy.
The newest highway DA budget in 2023 is calling for $1,053,988 compared to the current year’s $1,019,302. The amount to be raised by taxes to cover the preliminary amount is $1,012,988, which is slightly above current year’s $1,012,302. The preliminary rate for 2023 is $1.735 per $1,000 of assessed value. The 2022 rates are $1.74 per $1,000.
For the highway DB budget, the preliminary 2023 budget would spend $1,322,931. That’s up slightly from $1,210,425 for 2022. There will be no tax levy for the highway DB fund. It’s mostly funded by county sales tax revenues and funding from the state’s Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, or CHIPS.
The town has two lighting districts — Hewlettville and Sissonville. The preliminary budget calls for spending a combined $3,390, up from $3,250 for the current year. The districts are entirely funded by taxes. Residents in each district would see a tax rate increase of about 1 cent per $1,000 of assessed value.
Those living in the town’s sewer district would see a decrease in their tax rate by about 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The current budget plan calls for $32,402 in sewer district spending, up from $32,148 for 2022. The town plans to levy $20,882 of that in taxes, down from $21,258 for the current year.
The preliminary town budget calls for a similar spending increase and tax rate decrease on the water district. The proposed 2023 spending plan calls for $24,500, up from $23,900 for 2022. Taxes for 2023 would fund $20,325, down just a bit from $20,525 for 2022. The tentative tax rate for the district would be $7.09 per $1,000 of assessed value, down from $7.30 per $1,000 for the current year.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.