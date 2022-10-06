Town of Potsdam closes in on 2023 spending plan

Potsdam Town Hall, 6 Elm St. Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The Potsdam Town Board has cut its first draft of the 2023 budget and will vote to make it an official second draft on Tuesday evening.

Town officials anticipate the board will schedule a final public hearing on the budget for Thursday, Nov. 10, and the regular November meeting would take place afterward. Town Clerk Cindy L. Goliber said “it is likely the budget will be adopted that evening.”

