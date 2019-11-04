Potsdam board meeting moved to Wednesday
The Potsdam town offices will be closed on Election Day. The town board meeting has been moved to Wednesday. File photo

POTSDAM — The Town Offices will be closed on Election Day and will reopen Wednesday.

The Town Board meeting for November also has been moved to Wednesday when there will be a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. for the 2020 preliminary budget.

