POTSDAM — The Town Offices will be closed on Election Day and will reopen Wednesday.
The Town Board meeting for November also has been moved to Wednesday when there will be a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. for the 2020 preliminary budget.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
POTSDAM — The Town Offices will be closed on Election Day and will reopen Wednesday.
The Town Board meeting for November also has been moved to Wednesday when there will be a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. for the 2020 preliminary budget.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.