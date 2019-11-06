POTSDAM — Democrats will continue to be the sweeping party on the Potsdam Town Board according to the unofficial vote count Tuesday night.
Incumbent Toni A. Kennedy and newcomer Mary Miller took the two open seats with 842 and 924 votes, respectively, defeating Republican Larry J. Colbert, who received 640 votes.
Mrs. Kennedy’s re-election to the four-year term follows her previous year in office, when she was elected to fill an unexpired term.
Mrs. Kennedy, 27, Potsdam, ran a campaign similar to her previous, focusing on the climate crisis, recreation and infrastructure.
Now re-elected, she said she also wants to revisit the interstate 98 Canton-Potsdam bypass which board members voiced their lack of interest in last December.
“I am humbled at the opportunity for another four years of service,” Mrs. Kennedy said. “I want to thank everybody who came out to vote and I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running in January 2020.”
The other seat being sought after was the one left vacant when town councilwoman Rose Marie Rivezzi decided not to seek reelection, concluding what has been, for the last year, an all-woman, all-Democrat Town Board.
Mr. Miller, 54, Norwood, has worked with the St. Lawrence County Highway Department since 2006 and ran on reducing the number of tax exempt properties in the town, and increasing the use of green energy and said his over-30 years of experience with construction will be vital if the state continues to reduce the funds it offers to municipalities and their highway departments for building and repairing.
“Obviously, I’ve very excited. I appreciate the tax payers going out and voting and it shows that they believe in what I ran on,” Mr. Miller said. “Norwood specifically had a strong turn out and it shows that they want a seat at the table. Now I just want to get to work.”
Mr. Colbert, 79, Potsdam, said if he were elected, he wanted to work on reducing taxes, promoting economic growth and finding ways to get funding to repair the town roads.
