Water, sewer laws set for Potsdam districts

Maple Street in Potsdam. Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The Town Council passed two local laws that set regulations governing development of the Route 56 water and sewer districts.

Endorsed in early May, the new laws set guidelines for constructing service lines to residential and commercial buildings, as well as for sewer connections to the main district lines provided by the town.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.