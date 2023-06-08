POTSDAM — The Town Council passed two local laws that set regulations governing development of the Route 56 water and sewer districts.
Endorsed in early May, the new laws set guidelines for constructing service lines to residential and commercial buildings, as well as for sewer connections to the main district lines provided by the town.
Additionally, the local laws set the sewer rents — the annual charges district residents will pay — and determine the water service rates.
The town and district voters had previously given their approval to both districts in 2021. The town had been working toward establishment of these districts to encourage increased commercial development along Route 56.
During the May town board meeting, Jay Berkman from C2ae, the Canton engineering company responsible for designing and constructing the district infrastructure, provided an update on the progress of the districts.
The firm is addressing the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s inquiries regarding the preliminary engineering report for the districts. The proposed easement maps for the districts have been forwarded to the district’s legal counsel, Roger B. Linden, for processing and distribution to individual property owners within the district for review.
Mr. Berkman said the firm’s surveyor has initiated a topographic survey to identify an appropriate location for a water storage tank within the water district. Additionally, a set of sewer district engineering drawings has been submitted to the state Department of Transportation for review.
The two laws the town board passed during the May meeting outline the procedures by which district residents and businesses can connect to the district lines for sewer and water services.
According to the water district law, residents will require town approval before connecting to the main district water line. Service lines will need to be at least four feet deep, with the law specifying other details such as pipe material, guidelines for water meters and the distance to residences.
The law also includes a chart defining the criteria for equivalent dwelling units on properties subject to billing, the corresponding billing rates, and outlines the responsibility for repairs.
Similarly, the sewer district law provides specifications for connecting to the sewer line and addresses engineering concerns related to residential properties that could impact public health. The sewer law also establishes a plan for sewer rents, construction permits, and maintenance guidelines.
Upon completion of this multi-year project, the total construction and design costs for both districts are expected to exceed $10 million.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.