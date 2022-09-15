POTSDAM — The town board is preparing its 2023 tentative budget and passed a local law allowing the board to exceed the state’s cap on property tax increases.
The motion unanimously passed following a public hearing that drew no comments from the public. Board members made no comments before voting.
It’s common for municipalities to pass a law allowing them to exceed the tax cap early on in their budget process. It doesn’t mean they will go over the tax cap. They pass the law in advance so they can exceed the cap if necessary.
Potsdam Supervisor Ann M. Carvill said the budget at this point is tentative — a “wish list” that “hasn’t been screened.” She said there are 33 requests for the board to consider. They come from town departments and non-governmental entities that get financial support from the town.
Also to consider, the town supervisor said, are ongoing negotiations with unions representing various town employees. She said those contracts have yet to be settled.
“You’re budgeting for this year’s raise, and at the same time budgeting for next year’s raise,” she told councilors.
The town is planning two upcoming budget workshops. The first will be Sept. 20 to discuss the general, highway, water and sewer sections of the budget. The second will be Sept. 27 to discuss the town-outside section. Both will be at 6:30 p.m. in the town office building on Elm Street.
Also during those sessions, non-governmental groups that get town funding and want an increase in their allocation can to make their case before the town finalizes the spending plan.
The town board last year adopted a 2022 spending plan that levied $844,834 in taxes. Taxpayers saw a property tax decrease from $4.35 per $1,000 of assessed value to $4.27 per $1,000.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.