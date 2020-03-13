POTSDAM — Almost one month to the day from when Town Board members passed a resolution authorizing the creation of a map/plan/report for the long proposed water and sewer district along Route 56 north corridor, the report was in their hands.
Kevin P. Feuka, owner and project manager for architectural, engineering and planning firm C2AE, Canton, told Town Board members the moment was “monumental,” after what he said was five years of updates and debriefing on the project.
As part of the final map, plan and report process, Mr. Feuka’s firm prepared a final user list based on the current St. Lawrence County real property and town data, and prepared the plan for the Route 56 water and sewer district’s formation process. The firm would also mail to proposed district property owners notification of the required public hearing date, time and location, as well as attend the hearing and present project information.
Joining Mr. Feuka at Tuesday’s meeting was attorney Roger B. Linden, who will be representing the town through the process.
Mr. Feuka said the board had been waiting on what the cost would be and, under the Route 56 sewer district, total annual cost per one single-family residential household that chooses to use the service would be charged $433.98, while connecting to the water district would cost $418.76 a year.
For residents who decide not to hook up to the newly proposed district they would still have to pay $247.16 a year for sewer and $298.16 a year for water for being in the district and to help pay off the debt.
Rural Development has offered the town a roughly 53 percent grant for what is a $10.3 million project, he said.
“The numbers are there and I will tell you, I have not seen numbers this low ever, since I’ve been here,” he said.
A grant through the Empire State Development was turned down, Mr. Feuka said, but they offered incentives to LC Drives in its proposed factory at Route 56 and Sissonville Road, inside the potential water and sewer district.
If LC Drives builds its facility, by connecting to the proposed district, it would pay the amount equivalent to 27 household units, Mr. Feuka told the board.
“The simplest way to put it is, how much water does a bar use in a day, versus a home? How much water is LC Drives going to use in a day compared to a home?” Mr. Feuka said. “We counted the hotel rooms, the number of apartments in the facilities, so this was prepared on an estimated usage basis.”
Mr. Feuka previously said the Town Board reached out to the U.S. Economic Development Agency, which was “very supportive of giving money in St. Lawrence County for manufacturing,” and the town should be eligible for $3 million in grants and it could be distributed across the two projects.
“You have an honorable opportunity that warrants getting the EDA grant along the premise that LC Drives builds within the district,” Mr. Feuka said. “My mission on this effort was to bring you the best possible I felt I could give you. It took a long time but I am a firm believer that things happen for a reason, so the fact that this was somewhat delayed over time worked out on the opportunity to capitalize on LC Drives’ position here in the town.”
However, that $3 million grant is contingent on LC Drives building its facility, Mr. Feuka said, which would all be fully disclosed in a public hearing.
“If LC Drives were to back out, the grant is pulled and the numbers go up; however, you’ll see that I wrote in the report that this includes a $3 million grant from the EDA or other sources,” he told the Board.
He said if the town formed the district, and LC Drives does not build the facility on the Route 56 Sissonville Road corridor, the town would be eligible for an annual state Water Infrastructure and Improvement Act grant.
The caveat is that you have to have a formed district to be eligible to qualify for the grant and the reason is because primarily that grant goes towards existing districts to rehabilitate or repair, replace,” he said. “But it is eligible for new services, new utilities, especially ones that address health problems like the ones you have because of wells and septic fields.
“So if LC Drives were to pull out and the $3 million is pulled out but you formed the district on the basis on getting that grant from EDA, you could apply for the Water Infrastructure and Improvement Act grant for both districts to replace the $3 million,” he said.
