Potsdam town budget vote planned Nov. 10

Potsdam Town Hall, 18 Elm St. Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The Town Council has passed a second draft of the 2023 budget that now calls for $1,635,723 in general fund spending, up from $1,495,339 in the 2022 budget.

The board will vote on a final budget during its November monthly meeting, which will take place Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Town Hall, 6 Elm St. The meeting is moved to Thursday due to Election Day. There will be a public hearing on the budget prior to the start of the regular meeting.

