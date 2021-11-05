POTSDAM — The Town Council will get a shakeup at the start of the new year following Tuesday’s election.
Councilors Judy R. Rich and Sarah L. Lister are stepping down and will be replaced by newly elected Allyssa Theobald Hardiman and Lynn A. Hall.
“Before I served on Town Council for 15 years, I served on the school board for 15 years, so my time on the Town Council has been in some ways a continuation of that,” said Ms. Rich, who has been a councilor since 2006. “My time on Town Council has always been fascinating, and there have been great people to work with.”
“I think when you serve on any kind of board, it gets you an understanding of our system of government,” she added, “and I wish our state and federal government worked as well as our town board.”
Ms. Lister has served on council since 2017.
“I’m really grateful to have had this opportunity,” Ms. Lister said. “I ran because I wanted to apply what I had learned when I was getting my MBA at Clarkson to the town, and I think I was able to do that through strategic decision-making and examination of the budget.”
Ms. Lister said she will continue working at SUNY Potsdam and serving on the town’s Recreation Committee as a community member.
“I learned a lot, and I hope moving forward I can serve my community in other capacities, as the position has taught me a lot about how to be an active community member,” she said.
Councilor-elect Ms. Hall stressed that, although she won the seat, her opponents received many votes as well.
To best serve the community as a whole, she said, “we need to talk to those people and find out why they voted for the opposition.”
Ms. Hall said she is excited about the various environmental initiatives undertaken by the town, and is excited about the possibility of Postwood Park being open all year, as has been discussed by the Recreation Committee.
Ms. Hardiman said she is eager to move forward in this process.
“We’ve done a lot of hard work over the last six months to prepare for this moment, and it felt like all the hard work paid off,” she said.
She said she hopes to get involved in the different committees, and floated the idea of hosting more community cleanups.
