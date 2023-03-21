Potsdam councilor won’t seek reelection

Potsdam Town Councilor Toni A. Kennedy in 2019

POTSDAM — Town Councilor Toni A. Kennedy said she won’t seek another term this fall.

During her monthly report to the town board, she said, “because it’s petition season, I just want to announce I’m not going to run for reelection.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.