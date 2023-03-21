POTSDAM — Town Councilor Toni A. Kennedy said she won’t seek another term this fall.
During her monthly report to the town board, she said, “because it’s petition season, I just want to announce I’m not going to run for reelection.”
“I think it’s time to pass the torch and let someone else come on with that same enthusiasm to continue the work that’s being done by the board,” she said.
Ms. Kennedy was first elected to the board in 2018 to finish Ann M. Carvill’s unexpired term. She had been appointed town supervisor that year following the death of supervisor Rollin A. Beattie.
Ms. Kennedy noted she’s satisfied with the board’s Climate Smart Committee, which was new when she was elected.
“Since I’ve been on the board we’ve become a bronze community,” she said.
Climate Smart Communities is a New York state program that rates municipalities on their actions taken that prioritize dealing with climate change. There are three levels of certification: bronze, silver and gold.
Ms. Kennedy is also a member of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Board of Directors. She was appointed to that seat in July 2020.
