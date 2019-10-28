POTSDAM — Village police charged Taylor M. Vlad, 21, of Croton-On-Hudson, Sunday with driving while intoxicated. He was also cited with speeding.
Police said at 2:46 a.m. Sunday on Market Street in the village, Mr. Vlad was traveling at 45 mph in a 30 mph zone and, during a traffic stop, was found to be intoxicated. His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.15 percent. A BAC of 0.08 percent or above is considered proof of intoxication under state law.
He was issued tickets returnable to Town Court.
