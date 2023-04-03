POTSDAM — A village trustee is questioning the calculations used to determine fund balance usage and the total taxable land in the first draft of the 2023-24 budget. A village resident during a public hearing on the budget told local lawmakers he’d like to see the budget process be more open.
Potsdam resident Dani ben-Avraham said he wants to see Potsdam take an approach to the budget process more like the village of Massena, which holds open workshops when department heads make their pitches for funding, and they discuss the matters with the village board.
“It would be nice for the process to be more open,” Mr. ben-Avraham said.
Trustees Alexandra M. Jacobs-Wilke and Monique M. Tirion both supported the suggestion.
“I think open budget workshops would be great. I think it would help the newer board members and … members of the public to understand what’s in the budget,” Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said.
Ms. Tirion went on to question why the village is using an outdated total assessed value in the first draft of the 2023-24 budget.
“I noted the taxable assessed value used in these calculations of $222 million are the assessed values … from the fiscal year 2020. The current assessed value is $233 million. Why aren’t we using the updated values?” she said.
Ms. Tirion also questioned why a half million dollars in permit fees collected last year doesn’t appear to be included under general fund revenues in the draft 2023-24 budget.
“One thing that puzzles me is the permit fees collected last year amount to $503,747. I don’t see that carried through in the budget. It’s written there like it’s $50,000. These are big sums of money, so why is there … to be a transfer of $587,920 from the reserve fund of the general fund?” she asked.
The next step is for the board to vote to adopt the tentative budget as a preliminary budget.
Village officials have made public a tentative budget that calls for $7,506,413 in spending, up 2.7% from $7,329,719 in the 2022-23 budget.
Police department spending will go up 3.7%. The tentative budget calls for $1,724,287 for total police spending, up from $1,662,370 for 2022-23. Much of that is on salaries, totaling $1,304,365 in the tentative budget, up 4.1% for the approved $1,253,189 total for the current budget. Most other line items for the tentative police budget will remain the same as last year, except for “special services,” with a proposed spending total of $52,264, up 35.7% from $38,526 this year.
Anticipated fire department spending is $386,177, up 3.1% from $374,680 for the current year. Due to the recent hike in gas prices, the department is requesting 75% more in fuel funds — $7,000 for the upcoming budget, up from $4,000 for 2022-23.
Board member salaries will remain the same as the current budget — $5,500 for each of the four trustees and $9,500 for the mayor.
The tentative budget calls for a 29% increase in spending for the Potsdam Municipal Airport, Damon Field — $311,053, up from $241,072 for the current fiscal year. A chunk of that is also due to rising prices of gas. The tentative budget would spend $150,000 on aviation fuel, up 130.8% from $65,000 in the current budget.
The general fund calls for $1,403,800 in fringe benefit spending, which includes retirement payments and insurance payments. That’s up less than 1% from 2022-23.
General fund revenues are anticipated to go up 2.1%, to $7,506,413 for the tentative budget from $7,349,219 in 2022-23. That includes a 12.3% decrease in property tax revenues. The tentative budget plans to levy $4,074,783 in property taxes for 2023-24, compared to $4,646,105 in the current budget.
The village’s tentative budget includes a slight increase in water fund spending — $1,612,431, up less than 1% from 2022-23. The plan calls for covering water spending almost entirely with revenue from water bills and service charges.
The village is planning to spend $1,665,533 on the sewer fund, up $1,032 from the current budget, almost entirely covered by sewer rates.
The hydroelectric fund would cost $568,446 under the tentative budget, up 38.7% from $409,938 for 2022-23. Serial bond interest and payments are projected to go up 62.6%, from $263,844 in 2022-23 to $428,889 in the tentative 2023-24 budget. They’re planning to pay for that with the sale of power ($105,000 for 2023-24, $215,000 for 2022-23) and general fund transfers ($463,446 for 2023-24, $200,114 for 2022-23).
The recreation budget would go up less than 1% — $524,057 from $520,640. They plan to cover the entire budget with revenues, which include hikes in ice fees at Pine Street Arena for junior, high school and men’s hockey fees, and also for the Potsdam Figure Skating Club.
The draft budget calls for a 4.4% drop in trash fund spending, to $224,300 from $234,625 currently. That will be entirely covered by revenues, mostly from trash fees and orange bag sales.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.