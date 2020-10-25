POTSDAM — Village life in the north country hinges on safely being able to get around without a vehicle, and Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke, a Potsdam village trustee, is taking part in a national institute to make doing so safer.
Earlier this month, Mrs. Jacobs-Wilke was one of 21 elected officials from across the country selected to participate in the Active People, Health Nations “Champions Institute,” a program of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention focused on fosters safer modes of non-vehicular transportation.
Mrs. Jacobs-Wilke said she believes Potsdam could really benefit from making walking and biking easier, especially in village neighborhoods and around downtown businesses.
“It’s about creating activity-friendly destinations so that you ideally have a downtown that’s more sustainable, more healthy, more vibrant from people frequently local businesses and institutions, and just more friendly in all seasons for people trying to get around by foot or by bike,” she said.
The institute will bring together the local officials, who originate from both small municipalities like Potsdam to larger urban areas like Savannah, Ga., to learn about different research, best practices and funding streams that could benefit their respective constituencies.
“They want you to help push these things through in your own communities, but then they also want you to kind of network and help other elected officials or leaders in other local communities follow up and do the same thing,” Mrs. Jacobs-Wilke said. “I think they want it to kind of be a catalyst.”
Last month, the village submitted its list of projects to the state for review as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative program. On that list of projects are several projects, downtown streetscape improvements and a revamped and extended river walk trail that Mrs. Jacobs-Wilke thinks could be prime for enhancing multi-modal transportation with some increased street smarts.
While taking a deep dive into the fascinating world of non-vehicular multi-modal municipal transportation may not seem like the most enthralling activity for most folks, Mrs. Jacobs-Wilke said her inspiration to participate in the institute really started with her own family.
“When you take a stroller around with your children you get to understand where the sidewalks aren’t great,” nor is it easy for her elderly mother-in-law to get around, Mrs. Jacobs-Wilke said.
“The whole point is, it’s not about me, it’s about the community. Hopefully, we’ll learn lessons, things I can take away, things we can do, funding sources we can try, ways we can engage the public to make Potsdam more pedestrian-friendly and more cyclist-friendly,” she said.
While grant funding isn’t directly attached to Mrs. Jacobs-Wilke’s participation in the program, she believes listing the accolade on future applications could significantly help the village.
