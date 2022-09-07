POTSDAM — Village trustees say they want more information from the St. Lawrence County treasurer after a resident’s property tax bill was sent to the wrong address and he was levied a $219 penalty for not paying on time.
Laurence Zuckerman of Grove Street went in front of trustees on Sept. 6 during the public comment portion of their twice-monthly board meeting and asked for the penalty to be waived. He told the board it had been sent to an address with a 13312 zip code, which is in the Syracuse area.
“I would like the $219.65 taken off my property tax bill, and would certainly like my address corrected as 13676,” he said.
Village Clerk Lori S. Queor said the county prints and mails its tax bills and has its own list of addresses.
“Those are generated at the county level and mailed directly from the county and they invoice us for that mailing. We do not print any bills here at all,” she said.
Ms. Queor said they can’t waive Mr. Zuckerman’s $219.65 penalty for not paying on time, even though the county sent the bill to an incorrect address.
“[The county treasurer’s office says] we can’t go back in time and go backwards, and by law we can’t remove the penalties. They mail the taxes, it’s the property owner’s responsibility if they don’t get them to kind of contact someone,” Ms. Queor said. “When people do make changes, I ask them to contact the county if they have an address change, the county usually makes them for us so it hits the town tax bill, the village tax bill and the school tax bill because they make them all.”
Mr. Zuckerman said he’s updated his address with the county and received his school tax bill on time.
Village trustees said they’re concerned that the county may have other incorrect address information.
“How do we ensure they don’t have incorrect zip codes or address details for other taxpayers?” Trustee Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke said.
“We don’t,” Ms. Queor replied.
“We can’t check those details from our end?” Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said.
“No, we cannot,” Ms. Queor said.
“I want to look more into this,” Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said.
“I guess we would need to try to discuss this with the county level treasurer,” Trustee Monique Tirion said.
