Potsdam trustees fear project could cost parking spaces

Mark Donovan drives his classic 1966 Chevrolet Impala convertible down Raymond Street in Potsdam in 2017. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — Village trustees are concerned a Raymond Street extension project will cost them public parking spaces in an area where parking can become scarce on busy nights. One board member says she’s concerned that a local architect’s financial involvement with the village on the project could create an appearance of impropriety.

The project would extend the street toward Garner Park, which opened last fall as part of Potsdam’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative award from 2019. There are three pending engineering surveys related to the extension, slated to cost $2,500 each. The village anticipates paying $6,500 of that, with local architect Brooks Washburn paying $1,000. He owns the Market Square Mall and has offices there. Some village officials are referring to the project as “Brooks Street.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.