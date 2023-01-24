The village’s East Dam in August 2021. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — During a discussion of possible uses for federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, village officials had a frustrated discussion on investing some on the money in the East Dam hydropower facility. It’s been shut down or running at partial capacity for almost a decade.

The East Dam’s two 400-kilowatt generators failed in 2014 and 2015. The village got the dam working again in the summer of 2021 after extensive repairs.

