POTSDAM — During a discussion of possible uses for federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, village officials had a frustrated discussion on investing some on the money in the East Dam hydropower facility. It’s been shut down or running at partial capacity for almost a decade.
The East Dam’s two 400-kilowatt generators failed in 2014 and 2015. The village got the dam working again in the summer of 2021 after extensive repairs.
Village Administrator Gregory R. Thompson said the issues are related to an issue with the dam’s braking system that controls the turbines, which spin and generate the electricity. He said ARPA money could pay for that, however any expenditures need to be ratified by the village board.
“Are we still of the opinion that we can’t ramp up production of the dam without the braking system?” Trustee Steven J. Warr asked.
“I wouldn’t,” Mr. Thompson answered, later adding that it’s running at 45 to 47% capacity.
Trustee Monique Tirion, who has been studying the East Dam problem, warned that the board could vote to spend ARPA money on fixing the dam and end up with nothing in return.
“The braking people know nothing about the turbines and the stability of the turbines in those things,” she said, adding that they would need to drill into the cement that houses the turbines in order to access the problem.
“So there is very real possibility, that when they are done, ‘sorry,’” Ms. Tirion said with a shrug.
“We just paid $4.5 million to get something to run at 42 percent, or 44 percent, that’s ridiculous,” Mr. Warr said. “No one is taking responsibility for not including that in the design. The flip side of that, is if it works and if it’s successful, then we can double that figure.”
“I think we can take a risk here for free, with these ARPA funds,” Ms. Tirion said. “But, I don’t think it’s a risk I would be willing to take if it were my dam and it was my money … I’m inclined to accept this $155,000 and chug along as long as it lasts. That would be my recommendation.”
The board will have to vote on a list of potential ARPA projects before any money can be spent, which may come up at their Feb. 6 meeting.
