POTSDAM — Village trustees are contemplating a significant change in its downtown parking system. They’re considering using parking kiosks to replace traditional meters.
The village has been assessing various aspects, including pricing models and the number of spaces that kiosks can effectively cover, especially considering upcoming street renovations associated with the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).
Parking kiosks have replaced meters in many villages and cities. They print a ticket after a license plate number is punched in, which is placed on the dashboard. When leaving, the ticket is put back into the kiosk, and the parking cost can be paid by card, over an app, or sometimes with change.
“The overall number we’ve been looking at is 100 spaces,” Trustee Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke said.
Village Administrator Gregory R. Thompson said the kiosks cost between $8,000 to $10,000 each. The figures are for the devices sold by the company IPS Group. It’s the same company the city of Plattsburgh uses for its downtown parking tolls.
This would not be a 1:1 replacement. He estimated possibly needing four, mainly to cover the public parking lot on Depot and Raymond streets, and two more public lots on Elm and Main streets.
Deputy Mayor Steven J. Warr drew comparisons to Lake Placid’s parking system, noting that in some cases, individuals might have to walk a significant distance to reach a kiosk, and then return to their vehicles.
Jacobs-Wilke expressed concerns about the practicality of installing kiosks in all areas, saying, “I don’t know if a kiosk makes sense on Island Street for the on-street parking there.”
Part of the discussion included floating the idea of retaining some of the existing parking meters while transferring the functional ones. Warr mentioned there are approximately 200 meters available, with a brand-new cost of about $500 each.
Thompson proposed a phased approach, saying, “You can phase it in and look to recoup a percentage, and once we recoup a percentage, we turn around and pull the trigger on the next parking lot or parking lots.”
The discussion also touched on the potential expansion of parking spaces, with Jacobs-Wilke proposing, “Can we have Erik Backus and his students do a study for actual data?” The study would assess the feasibility of metering additional areas.
Backus is a Clarkson University civil and environmental engineering professor. He and his students recently conducted a study on pedestrian safety improvements along U.S. Route 11 in the town and village. Both boards are considering implementing some of the suggestions.
Jacobs-Wilke said she wants “turnover” in downtown parking spaces to help businesses survive. “We can’t afford to have people blocking those, a tenant parking there all day long and preventing a shopper from entering a business,” she said.
Thompson highlighted the practical benefits of kiosks, including streamlined snow removal efforts.
“When I look at snow removal, snow removal takes half the time there,” he said. “I don’t have to plow around the meters. I go down through with the wing and the loader.”
He also mentioned the aesthetic aspect. “I think the visual impact of meters is a negative.”
The timeline for implementing the kiosks was also discussed, with a maximum of 90 days proposed to get them after ordering.
Additionally, the issue of parking payment options arose, with concerns about using only apps and cards. Officials said the kiosks would still accept coins as an alternative. Jacobs-Wilke said, “I worry about not having a change option.”
The discussion noted that this transition has been contemplated for some time, with Warr acknowledging, “I think this is the discussion we had 18 months and two years ago, and we’re no farther along.” Thompson attributed the delay to the COVID-19 pandemic.
