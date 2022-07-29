POTSDAM — A resolution to spend $40,000 toward an engineering study for major upgrades to Pine Street Arena that had previously failed to pass the village board got a second shot and was ratified unanimously.
A short-handed village board on July 18 ended up voting for the motion 2-1, with Trustee Abby D. Lee casting a no vote. It needed at least three yes votes to pass. Trustees Alexandra M. Jacobs-Wilke and Monique M. Tirion had been excused from the meeting.
During a special meeting on Monday night, the board with all members in attendance unanimously passed the same resolution.
Ms. Lee said she initially voted against it because she “thought the funding source was ambiguous.”
“I thought the resolution was kind of ambiguous. I have been supportive of the project. I got letters of support before the resolution came on,” she said during the special meeting before casting a yes vote.
Village planning director Frederick J. Hanss said the village is seeking $200,000 from the New York State Department of State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program to pay the majority of the approximate $260,000 study cost.
In addition to the village’s cash contribution, Potsdam will also put in $26,780 “in donated professional services and equipment,” the resolution said.
The project is in the conceptual phase, village officials said. They want to take Pine Street Arena and turn it into a “new facility that’s going to meet the community’s needs, including a community center,” Mr. Hanss said. He added that officials would want a completed project to add a heated community room with a kitchenette with a view of the ice. The resolution also calls for installation of accessibility improvements at the beach at Sandstoner Park, and adding tourist information kiosks on the Raquette River Blueway Trail.
Following the meeting, village administrator Gregory O. Thompson said they’re not ready to get into specific details of the proposals.
Mr. Hanss said the village had previously applied for grant money to do the study but was denied. He said the state used a points-based system, and the village barely fell short. He said a big thing they need this time will be more letters of support.
“If we can get those letters and show there’s broad-based community support for the project, we stand a much better chance of getting the grant,” he said.
Mr. Hanss added that they’ll need to address stormwater runoff from the arena, which “carries a lot of salt, carries grit, carries automotive fluids” that can contaminate the adjacent Raquette River.
“What are you doing to enhance the physical environment and the health of the Raquette River? That’s a scoring criteria,” he said.
The planning director added that other recent improvement projects in the village also had to address that, including at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and the Clarkson Inn. They ended up building underground chambers that trap contaminants, rather than letting them into the runoff that ends up in the river.
