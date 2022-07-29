Potsdam OKs study for Pine Street Arena upgrades

A proposal to spend $40,000 on an engineering study for improvements to Pine Street Arena went in front of the village board for a second time and passed. Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — A resolution to spend $40,000 toward an engineering study for major upgrades to Pine Street Arena that had previously failed to pass the village board got a second shot and was ratified unanimously.

A short-handed village board on July 18 ended up voting for the motion 2-1, with Trustee Abby D. Lee casting a no vote. It needed at least three yes votes to pass. Trustees Alexandra M. Jacobs-Wilke and Monique M. Tirion had been excused from the meeting.

