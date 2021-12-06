POTSDAM — The Village Board of Trustees appointed a deputy mayor, village clerk and treasurer and set 2022 meeting dates during their annual organizational meeting Monday night.
Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler appointed Trustee Stephen J. Warr as deputy mayor for one year. The mayor also named the village administrator, clerk and tax collector as compliance officers for the village’s policy against discrimination and harassment. These are one-year appointments.
The trustees named Lori S. Queor as village clerk and registrar for two years, and Christine A. Travis as deputy village clerk for one year. Ms. Travis was also appointed deputy village registrar for one year.
For village treasurer, the trustees voted Cara Adams to the post, a two-year appointment. Elise Deno was appointed to a one-year term as deputy village treasurer.
The board voted to designate as official village newspapers the Daily Courier-Observer, the Watertown Daily Times and North Country This Week.
Trustees approved business hours as the village offices in the Potsdam Civic Center will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for village holidays.
The regular meeting schedule for 2022 will be Jan. 3 and 17, Feb. 7 and 22, March 7 and 21, April 4 and 18, May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 6 and 19, Oct. 3 and 17, Nov. 7 and 21, and Dec. 5 and 19. May, June, July and August meetings will start at 6 p.m. Start times for all other meetings will be 4:30 p.m.
The board named as banks of deposit Community Bank, Key Bank of Central New York, Chase Bank, and Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company.
The board set the mileage reimbursement rate for village officials and employees as 56 cents per mile.
