Potsdam approves new village building, fire code

Potsdam Civic Center, 2 Park St. Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The village has an entirely new building and fire code. The board of trustees on Monday night passed the new law, which the code enforcement officer says is state mandated.

“The state provided us with a template of what the new law had to state. We couldn’t add anything on our own or delete … it was pretty substantial, the changes,” code enforcement officer Lisa A. Newby said. “It has to be on the books by the end of the year.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.