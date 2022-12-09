POTSDAM — The village has an entirely new building and fire code. The board of trustees on Monday night passed the new law, which the code enforcement officer says is state mandated.
“The state provided us with a template of what the new law had to state. We couldn’t add anything on our own or delete … it was pretty substantial, the changes,” code enforcement officer Lisa A. Newby said. “It has to be on the books by the end of the year.”
The code officer added that the St. Lawrence County Planning Office didn’t review the code, because they can’t legally deny any of the mandates.
“What’s exempt from building permits, there’s a couple changes to that. It used to allow swimming pools up to 24 inches. You didn’t need a building permit, now you do,” she said.
Another change she described is to the process for conducting construction and fire inspections. They can now be done remotely over “Zoom, Facebook Live, pictures, that kind of stuff as long as it’s substantial enough I can still do a thorough inspection.”
“It’s not ideal. I’d rather be there and see it myself,” Ms. Newby added.
Under the new code, things like sugar houses and mobile food trucks now need a building permit and fire inspection. That includes the trucks that set up downtown during the annual Summerfest.
“We’re looking for like, a fire extinguisher. A lot of them, it’s going to be really a breaking-in period,” Ms. Newby said. “For the operating permits … some are valid for like 30 days, some for year, some for three years. You could set the time frames on a few parts.”
She said there’s an entire new section governing parking garages. The village doesn’t have any. However, “if somebody applies for in the village, there’s a whole section of assessments on them, upkeep, that kind of thing.”
Ms. Newby made her comments following a Nov. 7 public hearing that drew no input.
The new fire and building code has not yet been updated on the village’s website. State government in Albany has to officially recognize the new law passed by the village board. Village officials said that hadn’t happened as of late Thursday afternoon.
