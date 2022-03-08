POTSDAM — The village Board of Trustees will hold a March 21 public hearing on a proposal to modernize the village code governing the B1 business district at the north end of the village.
The code change will mean the following types of businesses will no longer need Potsdam Village Planning Board approval: multiple-family dwellings, motor vehicle sales, gas stations, restaurants, bars, membership clubs, convenience stores, including those where gas is sold, and enclosed motor vehicle repair shops.
Trustees are also looking to delete two sections of the code. One now requires restaurants and bars to “have frontage on a public street” and that they “not be closer than 200 feet to any existing residential district.”
The second section that village lawmakers want to repeal requires gas stations, motor vehicle sales and convenience stores selling gas to “not be located within 300 feet of any lot occupied by a school, hospital, library, religious institution or residence. Measurement shall be made between the nearest respective lot lines.”
During the village board’s Feb. 21 meeting, Foxy Roxy’s diner owner Roxanne Smith told trustees that those antiquated zoning laws are holding up her property’s sale to Stewart’s Shops, which is planning to demolish the building to make room for a new store.
Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson said in November that Stewart’s plans to purchase Foxy Roxy’s, North Country Oil Change at 120 Market St. and a residential property at 130 Market St. to construct its second gas station and convenience store in the village. The other Stewart’s is at 26 Maple St.
During the February meeting, Mayor Reinhold “Ron” J. Tischler said St. Lawrence County planners discovered the outdated laws and denied Stewart’s a variance to build the new shop.
“When there were 15 gas stations in the village, it was applicable,” Trustee Stephen J. Warr said at the time.
He added that trustees should vote right after the March 21 hearing.
“I know we don’t like to make decisions the night of the public hearing, but this is a no-brainer,” Mr. Warr said.
The hearing will be at 6 p.m., prior to the start of the regular village board meeting at the Potsdam Civic Center, 2 Park St.
