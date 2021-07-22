Potsdam United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor

POTSDAM — Bishop Mark Webb of the Upper New York Annual Conference has appointed Hattie Taylor to serve as pastor of Potsdam United Methodist Church starting July 1. Pastor Taylor is serving Potsdam United Methodist Church in addition to serving Grace United Methodist Church in Massena.
Pastor Taylor is a native of North Bangor and a graduate of Brushton-Moira High School and Houghton College. She graduated from the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in 2020. During her studies, Pastor Taylor served as a lay speaker at a number of churches of several faiths. She also served as a docent in the Kelso Museum of Ancient Near Eastern Archaeology, and she maintains an interest in near eastern history and archaeology.
Pastor Taylor will work with her congregations to develop deep “church-family” bonds, and to develop deeper participation of her charges in their local communities. The Potsdam United Methodist Church services are open to all, at 11 a.m. on Sundays in the church sanctuary at 26 Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.