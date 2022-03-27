POTSDAM — Ives Park is getting a new covered pavilion with a $32,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant.
Village Trustee Alexandra M. Jacobs-Wilke said the structure, once completed, will be 28 feet by 40 feet. It will have lighting and sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The pavilion will be located where the Potsdam Farmers Market takes place.
When finished, it will offer shelter for things like the farmers market and other community events like concerts and the Potsdam Summer Festival, or the North Country Children’s Museum Snowman Festival in the winter.
“It’ll be a great community gathering space and allow those events to be easier to pull off, no matter the weather,” Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said. She added that people who have weddings in the park will be able to reserve the pavilion for their festivities.
Potsdam was among 25 communities selected to get the T-Mobile money out of hundreds that applied, she said. The village will provide a $5,000 match through in-kind services. The Department of Public Works will do site work starting in June. Ms. Jacobs-Wilke anticipates the pavilion will be finished sometime in October.
“We’re going to work with a local Amish builder. They make these pre-fabricated pavilions,” she said. “They’re going to tweak it to match the Ives Park gazebo a bit.”
She said it may not be able to shelter entire larger audiences, “but seniors could fit and a good chunk of the crowd.”
