POTSDAM — A newly purchased car was destroyed after catching fire Saturday afternoon along Sissonville Road.
Crews from Norwood and Potsdam fire departments responded just after 1 p.m. to reports of a vehicle fire. The original call indicated the fire was at Potsdam Paper Mill, though responders quickly discovered the blaze to be at a private residence across the street.
Diana Gotham, the vehicle’s owner, and Warren Dashno were home when they smelled smoke and came outside to find black plumes billowing from the 2003 Saturn VUE. They immediately called the fire department while Mr. Dashno attempted to put out the flames with a garden hose to no avail.
When they arrived, responders quickly put out the flames, which also slightly melted a portion of Mr. Dashno’s home. He said if the wind was blowing in the other direction, the structure could have been in serious danger as well.
Inside the car were clothes and other items Ms. Gotham said she planned to donate. The car, which Ms. Gotham said she just purchased earlier this year, is a total loss.
The cause of the fire is unclear.
